Dakota Zoo adds a pond in honor of former employee

The Dakota zoo added a new attraction in memory of a former employee. They installed a koi pond that holds five koi fish.

Last fall, the zoo lost an employee to suicide and decided to dedicate a pond to remember him by. The Zoo Director says he loved working at the zoo, and the pond is a nice peaceful way to honor him.

Zoo Director, Terry Lincoln, says koi fish are very popular and this will add to the zoo.

“This area is found near the rose garden, we put in new gazebo a couple of years ago. We have had weddings here and a lot of people love this area. It’s nice, quiet and a place to come and sit and watch the fish,” said Lincoln.

It took four to five months to finalize the pond and now it’s a reality.