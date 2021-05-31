Dakota Zoo constructing enclosure for warm-weather penguins

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck is building a facility that will include a penguin enclosure — but it won’t be filled with snow and ice like one might expect.

The building will house eight male African penguins — and zoo director Terry Lincoln said that contrary to popular belief, these birds enjoy the warmer weather, so they will be outside in the summer and kept inside the heated facility during the colder winter months.

The exhibit will include an outdoor and indoor pool with naturalistic rockwork. Officials hope to open the exhibit by the end of the summer.

