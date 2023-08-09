BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Animal Control officers serve an important role in the city, and most days, they have their hands full.

Now, the Dakota Zoo is partnering up with Bismarck Animal Control to lend a hand — or a paw. This week, Bismarck city commissioners said ‘yes’ to the idea.

Bismarck police say they’re thankful; this means zoo volunteers who are looking for a career helping animals can get more experience by helping at the city animal impound, and the animals will get a little extra love.

“Recently, we’ve been running pretty close to capacity for quite a while,” said Lt. Jeff Solemsaas, the traffic commander for the Bismarck Police Department. “For whatever reason, a lot of people aren’t claiming their animals anymore, so it’s becoming a little bit more difficult to adopt them. The volunteers come in as help to kind of socialize with the animals that are in impound so that they don’t get so stir-crazy.”

If you’d like to take a look at the friendly, furry faces up for adoption at the impound, you can check out their website here.