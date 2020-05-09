Dakota Zoo opens with some NEW surprises

Rain, snow, or shine, the Dakota Zoo still had their grand opening today. They not only had some special guests attend but announced some of their newest additions for the year.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, sponsors, and family, and friends all came out to support the big opening.
This year they will have 2 new trains, which can hold double what the older ones could and can carry 100 passengers.

Although COVID-19 put them back a couple of weeks, they are taking precautions to keep everyone safe– and hope the zoo opening can help with people’s mental well being.

Director at Dakota Zoo Terry Lincoln says, “We have got almost three miles of pathways so it’s really easy for people to come and gosh you don’t have to worry about wearing a mask and you don’t have to worry about this or that. You can safely walk through the place, ride a train, and I know that’s good for my mental psyche.”

Fargo Zoo opened last week and the other three zoo’s in the state also opened today. The gift shop is what they are limiting the most, and ask anyone who goes in to wear face mask.

