BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck opened in 2021, and has quickly become a favorite among visitors.

The exhibit has been keeping a secret since November because that’s when the first baby penguin hatched.

“This is our first successful hatch of our new building and really Dakota Zoo’s whole program. So we’re really excited about that,” said Senior Zookeeper, Shannon Dickson.

The baby hatched on November 14, and she is currently being kept in a separate area, as baby penguins have down feathers and cannot swim yet.

“We’ve just been monitoring her really closely. Right now she is being kept in our back holding area. There’s actually a couple of different areas that these guys can go to keep them away from the water source,” Dickson explained.

If you want to see her yourself, you can every day, starting at 4:30 p.m. She has her own space that is closed off from the other penguins.

Officials say she is fed during this time and interacts with other penguins through a gate.

“It will still be a little bit until she will be out on exhibit with our group. She’s already showing some fiest, so that’s a good thing. We like for them to be a little bit spicy, just because they have a good nice social group and it lets us know that she will be able to hold her own when she’s with everybody,” Dickson said.

She does not have a name just yet, but they’re hoping you can help with that.

“We, right now, are accepting votes in the gift shop. If you just come to the zoo, you can pay to vote on her name. So Ruby, Penny, and Pippy are the three choices basically. And that is all throughout January,” added Dickson.

The Dakota Zoo operates year-round. This means they need the community’s help to continue, especially in the winter months.

“A lot of people have been really helping us by donating to the zoo. On our Facebook page, we post every once and while a link to our Amazon wishlist. Which has just different items from husbandry things like shelters, we have like little fake rocks that we’ll cut holes in and that acts like a shelter so they can cuddle up in there,” said Dickson.

Dickson says any donations or purchases from the wishlist are greatly appreciated. She says that visiting the zoo in the winter months is important too, so think of them during your next outing.

They plan on announcing the new name and winner in the first week of February.

Dakota Zoo will be closed this weekend due to the low temperatures and wind chills, but hope to be open next weekend.

For more information on dates and times the zoo is open, you can visit this website.