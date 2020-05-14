Damion Colvin makes initial appearance in court

On Thursday afternoon, a Minot man charged with murder made his first appearance in court.

Twenty-two-year-old Damion M. A. Colvin is accused of shooting another man in Minot Wednesday night, near the Town & Country Shopping Center.

Police say the shooting victim died of his injuries at Trinity Hospital. Colvin was arrested Wednesday night.

On Thursday, during his first appearance in North Central District Court, prosecutors pushed to have him held on $1 million bond.

Colvin objected when the state’s attorney called him a flight risk.

“I would like to point out the fact that I was going to run yesterday, I would’ve ran. I didn’t run,” Colvin said.

Ultimately, the judge agreed with the state’s recommendation for $1 million bond.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.