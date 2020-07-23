Damion Colvin pleads not guilty in fatal May shooting in Minot

We’re hearing brand new details about a Minot man charged with murder.

Damion Colvin appeared in court on Thursday. He pled not guilty to the charges.

Colvin is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Jordan Parisien in May.

At Thursday’s hearing, Colvin’s attorney says it was self-defense. However, the investigations officer says differently.

She shares what witnesses say happened moments before Colvin shot Parisien.

“A verbal altercation ensued and Mr. Colvin asked the victim to leave the residence, which he did. They all followed outside where the altercation continued and again, he said Mr. Colvin went back into the house, retrieved the weapon, came back outside and shot the victim,” said Carmen Asham in investigations at Minot Police Department.

A trial date hasn’t been set yet. The victim died of four gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.