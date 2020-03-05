Dan Eastgate announces candidacy for Bismarck Public School Board

Bismarck businessman Dan Eastgate is in the race for a seat on the Bismarck School Board.

“As a parent of three young boys, I understand the importance of education in their lives,” Eastgate said in a statement released Thursday. “If elected, I would embrace the opportunity to be a part of the great happenings within our school district.”

Eastgate is the Area Director of Bismarck-Mandan Young Life and a full-time Realtor at Venture Real Estate.

He is a certified “Sources of Strength” trainer, a bullying and suicide prevention program, and serves on the South Central High School Community Advisory Board

He is also a board member of The Citizens of the World, an international healthcare non-profit, and serves as a director on the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors.

He and his wife, Lacey, have three boys, Charlie, JJ and Ryer.

The Bismarck School Board election is Tuesday, June 9.