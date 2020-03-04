Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Dan McGinnity has volunteered in Tioga for over 30 years, and doesn’t plan on stopping yet

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the last 30 years, one North Dakota man has gone over and beyond to help protect his community — and he has no plans of slowing down.

“Me and a buddy of mine were headed back from Williston and there was a fire at the Ray elevator. Us two curious kids, we stopped and checked it out,” said Dan McGinnity, with Tioga Fire and Ambulance.

At that moment in 1981, McGinnity, a farmer from Tioga, said he realized he wanted to save lives. So for the next few years, he drove an ambulance for the town, until a different opportunity came knocking.

McGinnity added,”In ’89/’90, I took the EMT class because they needed more EMT’s. That’s when i started my EMT career. “

Since then, he’s dabbled in a number of different positions. Squad leader, rescue instructor and he volunteers at the Tioga Fire Department. He said since the start of his career, times have definitely changed.

He said, “The technology is a big change. It’s a big advantage for us and our patients.”

But even with new machines and techniques there to make the job easier, he said there are still times when the job gets tough.

“When you go out on a call or something, it’s sometimes the call can bother a person, where they don’t sleep at night. And I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights. But people will call me and I will talk them through that,” said McGinnity.

But the job can be just as rewarding.

“I was walking down one side of the street and across on the other side of the street there is a guy walking, and I did CPR on him. He didn’t know that I had did CPR on him, but that was a good feeling to that,” shared McGinnity.

There have been many ups and downs over the years, some more than others. But the man who wears many hats said he’s not hanging them up any time soon.

McGinnity said, “The camaraderie is a big thing. We’re pretty good friends this whole department is.”

McGinnity said retiring is not on his agenda anytime soon. He hopes to volunteer with the departments for another 10 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Blizzard Of 1966

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Blizzard Of 1966"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4"

Stand Your Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stand Your Ground"

Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers"

Sanford Music Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Music Therapy"

BAESLER'S STATEMENT

Thumbnail for the video titled "BAESLER'S STATEMENT"

Macy Christianson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy Christianson"

Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday"

Brandon Patton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Patton"

Opening Statements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Lincoln Ground Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Ground Water"

Weed Spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weed Spread"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Retaining Wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retaining Wall"

Feb Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb Weather"

Caring for Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for Animals"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3"

Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge