Dan McGinnity has volunteered in Tioga for over 30 years, and doesn’t plan on stopping yet

For the last 30 years, one North Dakota man has gone over and beyond to help protect his community — and he has no plans of slowing down.

“Me and a buddy of mine were headed back from Williston and there was a fire at the Ray elevator. Us two curious kids, we stopped and checked it out,” said Dan McGinnity, with Tioga Fire and Ambulance.

At that moment in 1981, McGinnity, a farmer from Tioga, said he realized he wanted to save lives. So for the next few years, he drove an ambulance for the town, until a different opportunity came knocking.

McGinnity added,”In ’89/’90, I took the EMT class because they needed more EMT’s. That’s when i started my EMT career. “

Since then, he’s dabbled in a number of different positions. Squad leader, rescue instructor and he volunteers at the Tioga Fire Department. He said since the start of his career, times have definitely changed.

He said, “The technology is a big change. It’s a big advantage for us and our patients.”

But even with new machines and techniques there to make the job easier, he said there are still times when the job gets tough.

“When you go out on a call or something, it’s sometimes the call can bother a person, where they don’t sleep at night. And I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights. But people will call me and I will talk them through that,” said McGinnity.

But the job can be just as rewarding.

“I was walking down one side of the street and across on the other side of the street there is a guy walking, and I did CPR on him. He didn’t know that I had did CPR on him, but that was a good feeling to that,” shared McGinnity.

There have been many ups and downs over the years, some more than others. But the man who wears many hats said he’s not hanging them up any time soon.

McGinnity said, “The camaraderie is a big thing. We’re pretty good friends this whole department is.”

McGinnity said retiring is not on his agenda anytime soon. He hopes to volunteer with the departments for another 10 years.