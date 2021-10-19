Dancing for Special Stars to raise money for Special Olympics ND

A dance competition that aims to raise money for Special Olympics North Dakota is back for its sixth annual event.

Dancing for Special Stars will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19, and is a fun way to raise awareness and money about all the things Special Olympics does.

The organization supports 1,600 athletes across the state. They are never charged for participation, travel, uniforms, or anything at all.



That’s why events like this are so important to come out and support.



Tickets are $25 and are sold at the door.



The audience chooses the winners. They pay one dollar per vote, all to help Special Olympics athletes participate in year-round events and more.

“Special Olympics isn’t just an event,” Nancy Hanson, President and CEO of Special Olympics ND, said. “We actually try to make it a lifestyle and a life change for our athletes. So we do everything from sports, to health, to dental, to everything.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. and there is a silent auction as well.



If you can’t attend the event but would like to donate, each dancing pair has a fundraising page.