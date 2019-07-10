“Dangerous” Inmate Walks Away from MRCC

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is looking for an inmate after they say he walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center, or MRCC.

Authorities say David Joseph Gray left MRCC between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, July 8th.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation immediately contacted Highway Patrol and they searched the grounds of MRCC.

Gray is considered to be dangerous. If you see him, DO NOT APPROACH.

Authorities say he may be in the Wahpeton area and may be driving a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 with North Dakota plates 784 BYK. He also may be in a 2004 Suzuki Forenze.

Gray is serving a sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement or state Highway Patrol toll-free at 844-474-NDHP .

The Missouri River Correctional Center is an unfenced, minimum-security facility located in Bismarck.