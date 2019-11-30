Dangerous Travel Conditions Across North Dakota Today

You can get the latest road conditions with the KX Storm Team app: https://www.kxnet.com/storm-team-weather-app/

The Winter Storm Warning continues for much of North Dakota until 12 pm on Sunday. The impacts will be different across the state and most will be dangerous for a variety of reasons.

Snow will slowly move north today but the highest totals will stay in the I-94 corridor where we’re still in line to see up to a foot in some locations.

Hazards: heavy snow, ice accumulation, freezing fog, strong northerly wind.

Impacts: near-impossible travel (mostly in southern ND), slippery roads and sidewalks, near-zero visibility due to strong wind and moderate to heavy snowfall rates.

