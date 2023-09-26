MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A man awaiting trial for the murder of his roommate is now being charged with having dangerous weapons in his jail cell.

Shawnee Krall of Minot faced a judge Tuesday for his initial hearing on the weapons charges, and his bond was set at $150,000.

A probable cause affidavit states investigators found several self-made weapons in Krall’s jail cell, like shanks, and a ‘slug shot’ — which is a sock filled with bars of soap, bolts, and other debris.

A sheriff’s deputy in court said the search of Krall’s cell came after staff found missing bolts and pieces on a mop bucket in Krall’s unit.

Investigators also say they observed jail text messages from Krall to his mother — expressing his disapproval of his last court hearing. He stated he might as well start swinging at people in jail if the court continues to not go his way since he’d have nothing to lose.

Krall denied having the weapons and the judge set his preliminary hearing for the weapons charge for November 2.

He will however be back in court Wednesday morning for a status conference regarding his murder trial.