Dangerously cold wind chills in store for US Northern Plains

Forecasters say dangerously cold wind chills — reaching as low as 55 degrees below zero — will set in across the Northern Plains this week as an arctic air mass lingers over the central U.S.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill warnings and advisories on Monday for areas of Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The bitter freeze is expected to last for at least the next seven days, with wind chills that can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.

Parents are advised not to leave their children alone outside at school bus stops.

