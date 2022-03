Daniel O’Donnell is coming back to perform at the 43rd Norsk Høstfest.

The official Høstfest Facebook page made the announcement on Tuesday. He’s set to take the stage on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

In 2018, O’Donnell was inducted into the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame and is said to be a fan favorite at Høstfest over the years.

Tickets go on sale on March 25.

The next concert will be announced Wednesday morning.