Dan’s Supermarket, Family Fare to install point of sale sneeze guards

SpartanNash, owners of Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fare in North Dakota, announced Tuesday it has begun installing 1,420, 36-inch square, clear plexiglass sneeze guards at its 155 corporate-owned retail stores, pharmacies and Quick Stop fuel centers.

SpartanNash said this is an added measure of safety for its associates and store guests.

Every cashier station, deli counter, pharmacy, customer service counter and Quick Stop fuel center checkout will have the safety measure installed by April 3, 2020.

SpartanNash said the sneeze guards will be sanitized at least every 30 minutes.