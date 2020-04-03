Dan’s Supermarket, Family Fare to pay frontline workers an additional $2 an hour

Live Now
SpartanNash, who operates Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fare in North Dakota, will pay full- and part-time frontline associates an additional $2 per hour for all hours worked between April 5 and 25.

The frontline bonus pay is in addition to an associate appreciation bonus for all hourly frontline associates, which provided each associate with an additional $25 bonus each week between March 1 and April 25.

The company said it has also upped its associate discount in its company-owned retail stores to 20 percent off during the same timeframe.

It has also invested in personal protective equipment, sneeze guards, increased safety and sanitation measures and additional staffing to protect employees.

