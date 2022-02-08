The people got to pick and now they get to see after the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s first-ever Name a Plow contest!

The winning name for Bismarck’s snowplow is “Darth Blader” and the truck was unveiled Tuesday.

Transportation Service Supervisor Travis David says Darth Blader is a 2017 international plow truck with many features including a front plow, underbody scraper and wings.

He says the contest is a way for the public to get in on the fun and recognize how much hard work goes into keeping the roads clear.

“I think it’s really neat personally because that means that people recognize that we exist. For the most part, people do see us…there are people that appreciate what we do and wanna have a little fun with us,” said David.

860 names were submitted and eight were chosen.

Other names include Truck Norris in Minot and Plowasaurus Rex in Dickinson.