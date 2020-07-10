Das Mountain food truck brings traditional German cuisine to Bis-Man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Traditional German food is common in many households in our great state. One North Dakota man decided to take those family traditions to the next level.

Zachary Achtenberg started Das Mountain, a food truck, three years ago. The goal is to bring you as close to a taste of Germany as possible. Nowadays, the food truck is under construction, so Achtenberg has been preparing food out of different breweries in Mandan. He tells us even with the shutdown there are no plans to stop giving the community authentic German food. But they’re probably best known for their Fleischkuechle.

“Instead of a patty on the inside, we ground the beef. We mix it with a little bit of onion and our breading isn’t flaky breading. It’s a yeast dough so it has more substance than your traditional Fleischkuechle,” said Achtenberg, Owner of Das Mountain.

Achtenberg says he changes the Das Mountain Menu every day, so there’s always something new to try. For more information on pop-up locations of the food truck, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Surrey Blue Sox Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Blue Sox Baseball"

Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

BDAC Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDAC Open"

Taco John's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco John's"

International Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Students"

Makoti Threshing Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Makoti Threshing Show"

Job Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Search"

Conservation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conservation Day"

Oil Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Market"

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Isaak Motion Denied

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Denied"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Prepare for dangerous storms later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for dangerous storms later today"

Home Instead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Instead"

NDC JULY 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 10"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Cancer Center Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center Upgrade"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss