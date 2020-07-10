Das Mountain food truck brings traditional German cuisine to Bis-Man

Traditional German food is common in many households in our great state. One North Dakota man decided to take those family traditions to the next level.

Zachary Achtenberg started Das Mountain, a food truck, three years ago. The goal is to bring you as close to a taste of Germany as possible. Nowadays, the food truck is under construction, so Achtenberg has been preparing food out of different breweries in Mandan. He tells us even with the shutdown there are no plans to stop giving the community authentic German food. But they’re probably best known for their Fleischkuechle.

“Instead of a patty on the inside, we ground the beef. We mix it with a little bit of onion and our breading isn’t flaky breading. It’s a yeast dough so it has more substance than your traditional Fleischkuechle,” said Achtenberg, Owner of Das Mountain.

Achtenberg says he changes the Das Mountain Menu every day, so there’s always something new to try. For more information on pop-up locations of the food truck, click here.