Data survey: Bismarck 7th safest city in America

A new data survey ranks Bismarck as the 7th Safest City in America.

Fargo comes in at number 13 in the survey.

Conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, the data survey looked at 41 key indicators of safety from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to road quality.

The survey covered 182 American cities.

Bismarck tops the list when it comes to its unemployment rate (actually, we tie with a number of other communities, including Fargo) and ranks at #9 in terms of traffic fatalities per capita.

However, Bismarck ranks much lower (but still in the top one-third) in assaults per capita (#49) and natural disaster risk level (#64 — we have floods and snowstorms).

The safest city is Columbia, Maryland.

You can read more about the survey and its methodology here.

