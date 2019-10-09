Data survey: Bismarck a good city for people with disabilities

Bismarck ranks near the top third of cities across American that are considered best for people with disabilities.

That’s according to the latest data survey by personal financial website WalletHub.

The survey checked 180 American cities on factors such as rate of employment among those with disabilities, percentage of wheelchair-accessible facilities, quality of the public hospital system and more.

When the numbers were crunched, Bismarck came in at #64 out of the 180 locations examined.

Fargo came in at #92.

Bismarck also came in at #4 among the cities for the highest employment rate for people with disabilities and #11 for health care quality.

You can read the complete survey and methodology here.