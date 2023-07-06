WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — You can experience a variety of Indian Arts and Culture at the Fort Union Indian Arts Festival.

According to a news release, the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site is supposed to come alive on August 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be dancing, drumming, singing, music, games, demonstrations, and kids’ activities. Admission is free, as well as parking.

Anyone who attends will get the chance to experience the culture of the tribes who played an essential role in the history of the Upper Missouri River Region.

Some returning artists include Cowessess First Nation Dancers and Drummers, Laine Thom, and Debbie and Willie Lemere. Thom is a Shoshone beadwork artist and expert on modern and historic trade blankets, and the Lemeres are Shoshone beadwork and flintknapping artisans.

There are also new headliners. The Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers wowed Canada’s Got Talent judges, the Indigenous Games Society will demonstrate and invite people to play Native games, Matt Schanandor is a traditional Native American flutist and flute maker, Lissa Yellow Bird Chase was the subject of the Pulitzer Prize Finalist book “Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian County,” and Shalie Sommer who is a Turtle Mountain/Lakota beadwork artist.