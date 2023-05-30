WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — People can step back in time in June, as the Fort Union Rendezvous returns to the Upper Missouri.

According to a news release, the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site is coming alive with sights, sounds, and excitement for the American Frontier during the annual Rendezvous. Between June 15 and 18, everyone who visits will have the chance to experience the rich history and vibrant culture of the fur trade era.

The Fort Union Rendezvous transports people to a bygone era and immerses them in the lifestyle and traditions of early explorers, trappers, and Native American tribes. The living history event is a staple for history enthusiasts, families, and adventurers, and offers a unique educational and entertaining experience.

Something new for this year is a special headliner on June 16 and 17. Guests can experience the culture of the Upper Missouri Tribes with the renowned historian and reenactor Michael Bad Hand, members of the Crow Nation, and their horses. Through him, people can learn about the customs, traditions, horse culture, and history of the Indigenous peoples who played a vital role in the fur trade era.

People can witness the thrilling reenactments of significant events like demonstrations of black powder shooting and trade negotiations, and discover the craftsmanship of yesteryear with demonstrations of traditional skills like blacksmithing, lottery, spinning and weaving, and frontier cooking.

Parking and admission are free.