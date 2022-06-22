BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A judge has sentenced Dawson Rouse, a 23-year-old man from Bismarck, to 30 years in federal prison on charges of 15 counts of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and 6 counts of receipt of child pornography. He has also been ordered to pay each of the child victims $3,000.

Rouse was arrested in April of 2020 for 7 felonies related to activities that occurred between the start of 2020 and mid-April.

According to the United States Department of Justice, it was revealed that Rouse had been communicating with hundreds of minor females he met through Snapchat. He had been identifying as someone closer in age to them and coercing and enticing 21 minor victims between the ages of 12 and 16-years-old to either send Rouse sexual images and videos or to meet with him for unlawful sexual conduct.

In many of the cases, Rouse harassed the minor victims to send him nude photographs or videos of themselves, after which he would ask them to meet for the purpose of performing sexual activities.

Several of the victims sent Rouse self-produced child pornography and 6 of the victims met with Rouse and engaged in sexual acts with him.

Following sentencing, Interim United States Attorney Jennifer K. Puhl said “this is every parent’s nightmare” type of case, one in which should serve as a warning about the real dangers that exist on many of the social media platforms used by children.”