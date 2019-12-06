Day 10 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Social Media Gift Exchange

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, we will share with you 12 common Christmas scams and ways to avoid them.

Here is day 10:

Social Media Gift Exchange

This scam is considered a pyramid scheme. It’s called the ‘Social Media Gift Exchange’.

The idea is when one person purchases a gift and gets several in return. This scam is illegal.

Here are a few things to remember: