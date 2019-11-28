Day 2 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Fake Shipping Notifications

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, every day for the next 12 days, we will share with you a common Christmas scam, and ways to avoid them.

Here is day two:

Fake Shipping Notifications

A lot of holiday shoppers do the bulk of their buying online. Scammers are creating false emails alongside the real ones–just hoping you don’t notice. Once a consumer clicks on one, a variety of things can go wrong.

Consumers should make sure to check tracking numbers, read previous emails before opening, and look for scammer grammar.

