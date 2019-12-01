Day 5 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Grandparent Scams

Local News

by: WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, we will share with you 12 common Christmas scams and ways to avoid them.

Here is day five:

Grandparent Scams

Scammers are known to target seniors, but during the holidays it can become a more prevalent issue.

Scammers pose as a grandchild who needs help. They will claim they have been in an accident, hospitalized or even arrested. They will then ask the grandparent for money right away.

Here are a few things you can do to prevent falling victim to this scam:

  • Call the family member in question
  • Check-in with other family members
  • Never wire money or send gift cards

