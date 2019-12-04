Live Now
Day 8 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Unusual Forms of Payment

Local News

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, we will share with you 12 common Christmas scams and ways to avoid them.

Here is day eight:

Unusual Forms of Payment

A lot of people head to social media to find the best deals. Specialty shops often target people with ads on social media during the holidays.

Householder says you’ll know it’s a scam when they ask you for untraditional forms of payment.

Here are some things you can look for:

  • Stay away from anyone asking for payment in prepaid debit cards, wire transfers or payment apps like Venmo
  • Those purchases often can’t be undone

