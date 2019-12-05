Day 9 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Free Gift Cards

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, we will share with you 12 common Christmas scams and ways to avoid them.

Here is day nine:

Free Gift Cards

A lot of people give gift cards as a present to loved ones, but scammers are hoping shoppers will fall for this ‘free gift card’ scam.

They will use a pop-up ad to lure consumers in. If you enter your personal information online it can lead to identity theft.

Here’s what you can do to avoid being a victim: