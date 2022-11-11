BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, roads are open, but they are as slick as a skating rink.

They are urging people to take their time, slow down, drive for conditions and arrive safely.

KX spoke with the Bismarck district maintenance coordinator, Jordan Woroniecki.

We discussed how the state prepared for the blizzard, and their plans moving forward to clean.

Woroniecki also let us know how the rural communities are looking, and when they are expected to be plowed as well.

You can view the NDDOT road map on their website.