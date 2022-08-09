United Way Day of Caring will be held in Bismarck, Mandan, and Linton on August 12th.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Volunteers will be out in full force Wednesday with over 700 volunteers taking on over 40 service projects on United Way’s Day of Caring.

“United Way’s Day of Caring is such a fun way for hundreds and hundreds of volunteers to give back to the community together. More importantly, they save our nonprofit partners hundreds of thousands of dollars each year,” remarked MSA United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo. “Our Campaign Kick-off starts the day off with high energy before sending hundreds of helpers into the community. After our Kick-off breakfast, we invite the community to join us, as well as any last-minute volunteers who would like to participate.”

United Way’s Day of Caring is now in its 22nd year of connecting community-minded individuals and businesses to area nonprofits and neighbors in need, according to a news release.

More than 100 local businesses have pitched in to support the event through sponsorships, in-kind donations, providing lunches, and offering employees a paid volunteer day.

This year, over 700 volunteers will spend the day completing over 40 projects throughout Bismarck-Mandan and surrounding communities.

This year’s projects include organizing and preparing for Youthwork’s “We’ve Got You Covered” event, readying disaster kits at American Red Cross, freshening up paint at the Dakota Zoo, helping prepare Papa’s Pumpkin patch for the 2022 season, and many more.

The event will get underway with breakfast at Missouri Valley Family YMCA beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Volunteers will meet with their team captains and pick up free t-shirts.

The day will conclude with a volunteer appreciation party sponsored by Buffalo Commons from 3-6 p.m.