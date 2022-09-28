MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Students at an area school had the chance to give back and help out in the community.

On Wednesday, students from Minot High School joined in for their first-ever Day of Giving.

The school called up organizations from in the area to see who could use a little help.

A teacher says this day is meant to show that students can do more than just go to their classes in school.

“Sometimes we kinda get caught up in the school routine of just go to school, go home, read, write, and whatever, but there’s more to learning than just that. And getting people out, you know a lot of them have never been to these places in town so they’re experiencing Minot. And also, the community can see that high school students aren’t just a bunch of trouble makers, but they can actually give back,” said Chad Gifford, an English, Speech, and Theatre teacher.

One student that volunteered helped sort clothes, and make screws tighter.

He says that it was nice to be able to volunteer and bond with his classmates.

He also enjoyed getting involved in the community.

“To get to know your community. You want to get to know your community. You just don’t want to stay inside, do your school, repeat that. You want to know who’s in your community, talk to them.”

“It’s amazing, it’s been really fun. We had a game of dress-up with all the stuff here. It was really fun, everyone’s supportive. It was awesome,” said Sage Bower, a senior at Minot High School.

Gifford says there was apprehension about students participating in the day of giving, but in his experience, it went fantastically.

Students got to help out in places like the Roosevelt Park Zoo and local parks.