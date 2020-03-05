Live Now
Day of Hope resource fair in Minot

A church in Minot is bringing different resources under one roof to help those in need.

The Pursuit Church brought more than 20 community organizations together on Thursday for a Day of Hope. They offered free hair cuts, car diagnostics and a free meal to help people who may be in a temporary crisis or find themselves in a rough spot.

We spoke to one person attending the event who said to see the community coming together is just amazing.

“Word got out and we’re getting calls upon calls from other organizations that want to be here and want to be apart of this day, which is truly God working a heart transformation,” said Cindy Stock, an organizer for the event.

