Saturday, October 26 marks Day of the Deployed. The day honors men and women who are currently deployed around the world.

The North Dakota National Guard says it’s also a chance to say thank you to families and friends who are taking of business back home.

The day started back in 2006 when Shelle Aberle approached then Governor John Hoeven about supporting a formal proclamation. North Dakota became the first state to honor the Day of Deployment according to the ND National Guard.

Hoeven later co-sponsored a resolution in the Senate to make the Day of the Deployed a National observance. That passed in 2011.

