BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The trial of Jesse Taylor Jr., who is accused of murdering Maurice Thundershield at a Bismarck motel in September of 2022, continues on Tuesday, marking the second day of court proceedings.

During Monday’s part of the trial, two Bismarck police officers took the stand. One said when he arrived on the scene in the early morning hours, he observed CPR being performed on ThunderShield.

A second officer testified that he arrived at Sanford Hospital, where Thundershield was pronounced dead in addition to stating that he observed what appeared to be bullet wounds on Thundershield’s body.

Taylor’s attorney stated in court that the teenager acted in self-defense.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.