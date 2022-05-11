It’s day two of the retrial of a man accused of murdering the mother of his children back in 2017.

Bradley Morales is accused of fatally stabbing Sharmaine Leake.

Morales is representing himself and he objected to the prosecution showing evidence related to the autopsy of Leake.



“The pictures are way too graphic,” said Morales. “They’re inflammatory. They will inflame the passions of the jury guaranteed and cause an individual to make a decision based off of their emotions instead of based off the facts and evidence presented before them. Because they would be so focused on the gruesome nature of what happened to the victim in this case.”

The judge presiding over the trial did allow some of the evidence to be shown.

The trial will continue on Thursday.