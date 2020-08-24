Daycares adapting to students learning online

Shelley Hauge has never needed WiFi at her daycare, Child’s Hope Learning Center in Bismarck, before.

“I’m kind of anti-tech with kids. I just like to see them play,” Hauge said.

But in the next few weeks, she’ll be adding internet and more staff to accommodate at least four or more school-age children now learning online.

“I’m even anticipating if something else should happen down the road we might have those kids here full days doing school, so it’ll be some different changes for all of us,” Hauge said.

Currently many of the kids are younger than five and don’t use technology.

“The children will have to have their own iPads and headphones so they’re not in each others’ teaching skills they’re working on,” Hauge said.

But it’s coming as just one of many changes the daycare has seen since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re eating in shifts, and I try to separate them as much as I can,” said daycare cook Patty Traiser.

Traiser says the kids now have trays of food served to them.

“The first group, which was this group, starts at about 10:45 then we’ll go til quarter after, and then the group that comes outside comes in and then we feed them,” Traiser said.

Once new kids arrive, she says it might affect lunch hour, but overall shouldn’t be too difficult.

“If they’re set at a different time to eat, I might just do a tray and bring it to them when they’re still online,” Traiser said.

Although Hauge says there will be an adjustment period, she says it’s something she’s used to.

“Everyday’s a different day,” Hauge said. “I always say that, and this’ll be a really big different day for us.