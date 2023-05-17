BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Daylight Donuts in Bismarck announced on their Facebook page they will be closing on June 16, after opening in May 2022.

According to the Facebook post, the main reason for the closing was they could not get the employees or contracts they needed to help grow the business. At this time, the owner will be looking to sell the business and mentioned that if anyone is interested in becoming the owner and keeping the Daylight brand in Bismarck to please reach out.

For anyone that has gift cards, they are asking that you please use them before June 16. Also, they will not be taking any orders larger than five dozen donuts from here on out.

The business thanked every in the community that has supported them throughout their year of operation and thanked their staff for all of the hard work they did.