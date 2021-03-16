Daylight Saving Time year-round gets green light in North Dakota Senate

A bill to keep North Dakota on Daylight Saving Time year-round passed in the Senate on Tuesday, making it one step closer to law.

The legislation would take effect only if the neighboring states of Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota also pass laws. That could only happen if Congress gives the OK.

So far, Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has reintroduced his Sunshine Protection Act to do just that. Opponents of the bill say the time switch is bad for sleep health, but supporters say an extra hour of sunshine at the end of the day is much needed for many.

“People don’t like springing ahead and falling back on a yearly basis. I couldn’t make it out of town on Monday morning on the way back to the Capital City without three groups of people telling me to get this daylight savings bill done and over with,” Sen. Jason Heitkamp, a supporter of the bill, said.

The bill passed by a vote of 39 to 8.

