Students had the chance to learn more about STEM careers at Dakota College at Bottineau on Monday.

The college hosted students from surrounding towns for STEM Day and more than 300 seventh through ninth-grade students visited.



“STEM Day is a day designed to teach kids about careers in the STEM field,” said Associate Professor of Physical Sciences Angie Bartholomay.

Students participated in various activities relating to different things they can potentially do in the STEM field.



“Effects of caffeine, they’re using robots in one, they’re using virtual reality, and I washed water with my students,” said Bartholomay.

The campus nurse was in charge of the caffeine session and says she notices firsthand how caffeine affects everyone differently.



“We’re researching how much caffeine is the normal amount for the day, and especially for teenagers, how much they can have,” said Katie Voigt.

She says having STEM events like this are important to get students interested.



“I think there’s so many career opportunities and the students don’t realize how many opportunities there are out there for science,” said Voigt.

And Bartholomay agreed.



“We’re gonna need people to design and build our future and these students are our future,” said Bartholomay.

DCB also prepares the students who are enrolled to pursue careers in these fields.



“We have pre-engineering, pre-pharmacy, pre-health professions. Some of those that they know where they wanna go and we can get them ready for that next step,” said Bartholomay.

She says she hopes the students who visited gain excitement and understanding for all the careers involved in STEM.

DCB offers Associate Degrees for several programs including veterinary science, pharmacy and biology.