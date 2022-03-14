After 60 years, Dakota College at Bottineau has a new dining center for students.

The college recently opened the new building.

The old center was in the lower level of a residence hall and was not as accessible for students with disabilities.

The campus dean says he thinks making improvements on campus will add to the steady enrollment growth that the college has been seeing for the last seven years.

“We think with the addition of the new dining center, it’s going to make the campus more attractive for students that want to live on campus, so we anticipate that the numbers will continue to grow,” said Dr. Jerry Migler.

Dr. Migler says the college will also be doing a $4 million renovation to its Old Main building, which will be turned into the Center for Rural Health Education and the two nursing programs will be relocated there, in addition to new health programs.