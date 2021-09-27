DEA sees ‘alarming increase’ of fake prescription pills in North Dakota

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a public safety alert in North Dakota for an “alarming increase” of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

In North Dakota, DEA investigators seized approximately 10,500 pills in the first eight months of 2021, surpassing the total amount seized in all of 2020.

The DEA said in a press release this is the first PSA they’ve issued in six years as counterfeit pills have been seized in “unprecedented quantities.” More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized so far this year, which is more than the last two years combined.

The vast majority of counterfeit pills brought into the United States are produced in Mexico, with China supplying chemicals for the manufacturing of fentanyl in Mexico, the DEA says.

For more information, you can visit the DEA One Pill Can Kill website.