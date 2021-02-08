Dead batteries and busted pipes: Subzero temperatures impacting North Dakota residents

“We had about eight jump-starts alone, just jump starts,” dispatcher for NoDak Towing & Recovery, Alexis Robertson said.

Temperatures nearing 50 below across North Dakota have had their fair share of impact on residents, and their vehicles, which is where companies like NoDak Towing in Minot come in.

“Monday mornings we get really, really busy then it kinda slows down in the afternoon but like Saturday and Sunday, it’s mostly at night and we’ll get a call sometimes at 2 in the morning,” Robertson said.

Robertson says winter is probably the busiest season for the business, as people call with dead batteries and broken down cars in need of a tow.

And they’re not the only ones with busy phone lines, as it’s also the season for issues like water main breaks.

“As winter drags on frost goes deeper and deeper and we’ve got some areas of town where people’s service lines are pretty shallow,” said Jason Sorenson, the Assistant Director of Public Works.

As a way to combat a headache for homeowners and city employees, around 170 residences are informed through a letter of ways they can avoid a break at their homes.

“Find a sink in your house that you can run like a quarter-inch stream of water all day every day,” said Sorenson.

But when breaks do happen in these temperatures, Sorenson says it takes quite the clean up.

“It’s a water break so then as soon as the water comes up to the surface then it freezes so you have a big ice skating rink, so we usually have to get the street department involved and they try to help clear off slush and ice,” said Sorenson.

Whether it’s trouble with cars or frozen and bursting pipes, it seems we may be dealing with the effects of this weather for a little longer, according to KX News Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader.

“It’s going to get colder over the next several days so it’s going to actually be worse and if you’re wondering how long it’s gonna last, I’d say probably to the first part of next week,” Schrader said.

NoDak Towing has also said they’ve had quite a few calls to unlock cars for folks who left keys inside while warming them up.