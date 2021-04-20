Deadline approaching to apply for Citizens Police Academy in Minot

A chance to get hands-on experience with law enforcement is coming up.

The Minot Citizens Police Academy is accepting applications to attend through the end of this week.



Master Officer Aaron Moss says there is always something to be learned at the program, including experiences with K9 operations, crime scene processing, ride alongs and use of force protocol.

“The program is to open the doors and let people see behind the scenes and ask tough questions and have a two-way conversation with their law enforcement enforcers,” Moss said. “The time to learn about law enforcement procedure or a court procedure is not when the lights come on behind you or that knock on the door at two in the morning. The time to establish those good relationships is in an environment like the Citizens Academy.”

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 23.



A background check will be run and Moss notes those with some history with law enforcement are not automatically disqualified.



The academy will be held once a week beginning May 4.