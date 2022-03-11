If you’re interested in running for a Mandan or Bismarck city office, you have until April 11 to ensure your name appears on the city election ballot.

Miss the deadline and you’ll find yourself having to run for office as a write-in candidate (and that option has its own deadline in May).

In Mandan, nomination forms must be turned in by 4:00 p.m., April 11, to the city auditor or the Mandan Public Schools administration office.

A total of 9 city seats are up for election in Mandan: 2 Mandan Commission positions, 3 Mandan Park Board spots, 3 Mandan School Board positions and 1 spot on the Southwest Water Authority Board.

In Bismarck, the deadline to turn in nomination forms is also 4:00 p.m., April 11, to the city administration department.

Positions up for election in Bismarck include mayor, two Bismarck City Commission positions, and three Bismarck Park Board sports.

The city elections for Mandan and Bismarck are June 14.

A candidate for office in either city must turn in a completed SFN 2704 Petition/Certificate of Nomination and completed SFN 10172 Statement of Interests.

Anyone interested in running for the Mandan school board needs to submit a SFN 10172 Statement of Interests to the Mandan Public Schools administration office by the deadline.

All forms are available from either the city administrator’s office or online at vote.nd.gov.