Deadline for the 2020 census approaching

This April 5, 2020, photo shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

With only about a month left for people to be counted in the 2020 census, it’s crunch time.

So far, 86 percent of North Dakotans have been counted, with 64 percent filling out the census on their own.

But next month will be about getting those in the more difficult to reach areas to be counted, places like tribal nations and rural parts of the state.

“For one thing, rural areas — its harder for the Census Bureau to hire employees. So it’s more difficult to get people to go door to door in those more rural areas than it is in urban areas. It’s very easy to go, fairly easy comparably speaking, in Bismarck to go door to door,” explained Kevin Iverson, manager for the North Dakota Census Office.

Burleigh County is leading the census response with 77.7 percent.

Sept. 30 is the deadline, but there are talks about extending the deadline to the end of October.