Deadline to Remove Fish Houses, March 15th

The North Dakota Department of Game and Fish wants to remind anglers that unoccupied fish houses must be removed from all waters beginning March 15 until ice-out.

Fish houses may be used after March 15 if they are removed daily.

Anglers are advised to use caution while accessing area lakes because mild weather conditions can quickly result in unstable ice conditions that can make removing a fish house with a vehicle difficult or dangerous. Ice conditions can vary from region to region, between lakes in the same region, and even on the same lake.

