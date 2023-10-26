MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Deb’s Circle of Friends is hosting its soup cook-off this Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church.

There will be 14 teams made up of companies around town that will be competing and everyone is welcome to come.

It is for their friend, Deb, who has been battling terminal cancer for the last 20 years, and the Trinity Cancer Center has been by her side every step of the way.

Jennifer Parks, one of Deb’s friends, says Deb may make an appearance at the event via Zoom or FaceTime.

The competition and money raised will go towards a good cause to help patients just like their friend Deb.

“They have a lot of needs right now. We know for sure they need wheelchairs and there are some other things so she just wants to be able to give back and see it happen,” said Parks.

Proceeds of this event benefit the Trinity Cancer Care Center in honor of Deb.

It is this Saturday, October 28 at Christ Lutheran Church in Minot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.