BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you enjoy looking at different types of scenery art and enjoy learning about the history of North Dakota then you might want to head on over to the State Capitol Building.

For over a decade, North Dakota Council on the Arts has partnered with the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department to host North Dakota-based artists in the state parks for a residency.

Starting Tuesday, a majority of pieces donated since the program began will be displayed in the Exhibition Gallery on the 18th floor of the North Dakota Capitol.

This will be the first time these pieces have ever been brought together in one location.

An open reception is set to take place on January 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The reception will include light refreshments and an opportunity to meet a variety of artists whose art will be on display.

This exhibition will travel to Watford City, Williston, and Minot throughout the summer.