An individual was found deceased south of the Minot city limits along Highway 83 Tuesday morning.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, their initial investigation indicates the individual was driving south on Highway 83 when the vehicle got stuck in the center median on the road and the individual attempted to walk toward home. An autopsy is pending with the North Dakota Medical Examiner.

The name of the individual is currently being withheld to allow family members to be notified.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Office is still currently investigating the situation.

This is an ongoing story and KX News will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.